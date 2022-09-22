BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County deputies are on the scene of an accident.
It happened Thursday morning, about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at Old Waynesboro Road.
One lane is still blocked but should be open shortly.
No word on any injuries.
