AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently blocking all lanes of traffic at the intersection of Washington Rd at Skinner Mill Rd due to power lines down in the roadway.

This was caused by an 18-Wheeler hauling cars that clipped one of the power lines as it was turning onto Washington Road.

Traffic from the eastbound lanes on Washington Road is being diverted down Warren Road.

Traffic from the westbound lanes is being diverted down Patriots Way.

They that all persons traveling in this area to take alternate routes.