COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Columbia County, in cooperation with J. A. Long, Inc. wishes to inform the driving public of intermittent, temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway.

The lane closure will be at Park Entrance Road (Patriots Park) on William Few Parkway starting at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, thru Wednesday, August 02, 2023, Expect delays.

Please seek an alternate route if possible.

Whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.