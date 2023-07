COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure on William Few Parkway.

According to Columbia County traffic officials, the lane closure will take place at Park Entrance Road (Patriots Park) on William Few Parkway starting Wednesday, July 19th until Friday, August 18th.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.