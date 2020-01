AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A traffic fatality in Aiken County is under investigation.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables tells us the Coroner’s Office was called to a collision on I-20 at mile marker 14 Wednesday morning.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

No further details on the incident have been released.

