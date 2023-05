WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Washington County Deputies are on the scene of a crash in Harrison, Ga.

According to their Facebook page, Highway 15 South is closed to traffic from Montgomery Road to Highway 231.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Sheriff Joel Cochran tells NewsChannel 6 that the crash involved 3 cars, 5 people were injured, one of those is considered extremely critical. A medical helicopter is being dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story.