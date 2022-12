#UPDATE | That scene is now clear. Traffic is flowing.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision at Williams Few Parkway at the entrance of Patriots Park.

Columbia County Dispatch says that call came in at 7:04 Thursday morning and they confirm both Fire and EMS are on scene.

Minor injuries are reported including a partial ejection.

Traffic is blocked at this time.

Motorists should find an alternate route.