The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a head on collision on Pine Log Rd. that resulted in a car fire.

The two car accident happened around 8:15 PM Saturday night at Pine Log Road and Kim Court.

The drivers were taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries, but are expected to be okay.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

There is a detour set up on Pine Log Road. Please avoid the area and expect delays.