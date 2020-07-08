Hazardous material spill in Aiken County causes detours

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A hazardous material spill has 13 miles of HWY 278 shut down between SC-19 and Mount Beulah Road.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety is providing traffic support in aid to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
Detours are in place:
- US-278 to SC-19 to US-78
- US-278 to Mount Beulah Rd to US-78
WJBF is still attempting to learn the nature of the hazardous material that has caused the road closure; currently, ACSO is classifying it as a “chemical spill.”
