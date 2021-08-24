Grovetown woman dead after collision on I-520 ramp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown woman has died following a fatal accident in Richmond County.

For your latest local headlines delivered directly to you, sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 37-year-old Katrina Kelly died Saturday at Doctors Hospital at 4:39 p.m.

Kelly was taken to the hospital via EMS after being involved in an accident in Richmond County.

She was reportedly driving on the I-520 Westbound ramp from Deans Bridge Road when she collided with an abandoned vehicle on the side of the road.

Kelly reportedly died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Her body has been sent to the GBI lab for an autopsy.