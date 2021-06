AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews responding to the scene of a gas leak which has caused a road closure in Augusta, Tuesday.

The reported natural gas leak is at the intersection of Old Waynesboro Road and McDade Road.

Utility companies and crews are working to repair the leak.

The intersection will remain closed for the duration of repairs.

Please seek an alternate route.