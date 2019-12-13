Flooding reported across the CSRA

(WJBF) – A lot of street flooding causing problems for motorists Friday.

About 10:30 a.m. in Aiken County, the I-20 east bound off ramp to Martintown road was shut down for a while. The department of transportation was notified. To make matters worse, there was a disabled vehicle in the area.

Also in Aiken, flooding reported at Ascauga Lake and Sudlow Lake Road.

And in Augusta, first responders rushed to the 700 block of Ravenel Road around 10 a.m. A person was trapped inside a car. We’re told that scene is now clear.

Flooding has also been reported at Powell at Flagler Road, and Frontage Road.

The 1100 block of Reynolds Farm Road at the pond is closed to all traffic due to flooding until further notice. Drivers can access the south end of Reynolds Farm Rd from Old Louisville Rd and the north end of Reynolds Farm Rd can be accessed from Old Berzelia Rd.

Heavy rainfall has flooded out this section of Ravenel Rd.



Firefighters had to pull a woman to safety after she drove her vehicle into waist high water.



She was uninjured and is safe.



Don’t drive through flooded streets, you never know how deep the water. pic.twitter.com/6yHAxWFJcH — Augusta Fire & EMA (@ARC_EMA) December 13, 2019

Driving conditions remain dangerous on rain slick street.

Due the heavy rain, many roads throughout the county have a large amount of standing water. Please use caution and make all attempts to detour around flooded streets. Be safe!! — Richmond County S.O. (@RCSOGA) December 13, 2019

