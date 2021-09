AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are at the scene of an accident on I-20 Eastbound at the state line.

A tanker truck is on fire as a result of the accident. I-20 Eastbound is closed down and drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

There have been no serious injuries reported.

No other information available at this time as details are limited.

