BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working a fatal accident that has shut down parts of HWY 25.

As a result of the accident, HWY 25 is shut down on the Northbound and Southbound sides between Airport and McMaster Roads.

There are no further details at this time.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.