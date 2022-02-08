Fatal accident partially blocks westbound lanes of I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are investigating a fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway.

At 5:43 pm, deputies responded to I-520 near Doug Bernard Parkway in reference to an accident involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

As a result of the accident, one person has been confirmed dead. Deputies are in the early stages of the investigation. The victim’s identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The westbound lanes of I-520 are partially blocked as this investigation continues please seek an alternate route if possible.