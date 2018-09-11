CSRA Traffic

Victim identified in fatal accident on Highway 421 in Warrenville

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:36 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 11:47 AM EDT

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) - The victim in this morning's deadly accident in Warrenville has been identified.

The Aiken County Coroner tells us that 26-year-old Tron D. Lampkin of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Augusta Road (Hwy 421).

Investigators say Lampkin was traveling south on his motorcycle when another vehicle turned onto Augusta Road in front of him, causing him to crash into the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Lampkin on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center