Victim identified in fatal accident on Highway 421 in Warrenville

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Deadly crash

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) - The victim in this morning's deadly accident in Warrenville has been identified.

The Aiken County Coroner tells us that 26-year-old Tron D. Lampkin of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Augusta Road (Hwy 421).

Investigators say Lampkin was traveling south on his motorcycle when another vehicle turned onto Augusta Road in front of him, causing him to crash into the vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled for Lampkin on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.