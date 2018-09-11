Victim identified in fatal accident on Highway 421 in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) - The victim in this morning's deadly accident in Warrenville has been identified.
The Aiken County Coroner tells us that 26-year-old Tron D. Lampkin of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Augusta Road (Hwy 421).
Investigators say Lampkin was traveling south on his motorcycle when another vehicle turned onto Augusta Road in front of him, causing him to crash into the vehicle.
An autopsy is scheduled for Lampkin on Wednesday.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop