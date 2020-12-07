Fatal accident on Jefferson Davis Highway and Williamson Drive

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Williamson Dr.

19-year-old Elaine G. Nunnery was the driver of a 2015 4-door Lexus. Nunnery was at a stop in the northbound turn lane off of Jefferson Davis Highway waiting to turn left onto Williamson Drive. As the Lexus was turning, it turned into the path of a 2007 Dodge truck headed south causing the truck to crash into the passenger side of the car.

Nunnery was restrained when the accident occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma. No other injuries were reported.

The Burnettown Police Department is investigating.