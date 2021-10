AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred early Thursday morning.

51-year-old Frankie Wilkey was traveling west on I-520 near I20 when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled several times.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:00 pm.

There is no further information available at this time.