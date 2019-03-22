Fatal accident on Deans Bridge Road leaves one person dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - One person is dead following a fatal accident in Augusta.
Officials tell us the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday morning on Deans Bridge Road at Richmond Hill Road.
According to investigators, the driver of the SUV involved in the accident has been identified as 39-year-old Darian Thomas.
Thomas was traveling north on Dean's Bridge Road when he left the right side of the roadway, flipping the vehicle several times.
Investigators say he was ejected during the crash.
EMS crews transported him to AU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:09 a.m.
