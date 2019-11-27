Experts say Thanksgiving travel will be the busiest in years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thanksgiving is almost here and many of you will be hitting the roads or taking flight today and tomorrow to see family and friends.

AAA predicts this year traffic will be the second-highest they’ve seen since in nearly 20 years.

55 million will travel this year for Thanksgiving and that is a three percent increase compared to last year.

Record numbers are coming in from two-state. Two million in South Carolina will travel and about one and a half million in Georgia.

Today, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days to travel out of the year.

If you’re driving to get to your Thanksgiving destination this year, you can bet law enforcement will be keeping a close watch on the roadways in hopes of keeping you and your family safe.

South Carolina State Patrol Lieutenant Corporal Matt Southn advised, “If you’re going to be traveling a far distance, make sure you get adequate rest. Being sleepy behind the wheel can sometimes be just as dangerous as being impaired behind the wheel. Also, make sure your vehicle is in good working order before you get out on the roadway.”

If road trips aren’t your style and you prefer to be in the air, your back pocket or purse may hurt a little bit because right now it’s one of the most expensive times to fly.

To try and cut down on that price, experts suggest you try to fly out of smaller airports like Augusta Regional.

Their Executive Director said besides fog rolling in every now and then, causing some minor delays, they haven’t had any issues with flights this Thanksgiving season.

“One of the things that we see this time of the year too are more novice travelers. So you tend to see people that don’t travel through the course of the year. Maybe even families with children that slows things down. Again, we just tell people to be patient during this time,” said Augusta Regional Aiport Executive Director Herbert Judon.

Airport officials added be sure to get to the airport early so you don’t miss your flight. This coming Sunday will also be a heavily traveled day so be careful out there.