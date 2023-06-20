COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County, in cooperation with Beam’s Construction, wishes to inform the driving public of a temporary lane closure on Wheeler Road.

The closure will be due to road construction; the right turn lanes on Wheeler Road.

The lane turning onto Wheeler Road will be closed starting Wednesday, June 21, 2023 to Friday, June 30, 2023; weather permitting.

Whenever approaching a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected. If possible, please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting during this timeframe.