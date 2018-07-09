Early morning crash halts traffic on I-520 westbound
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, there has been an accident on Interstate 520 westbound at CR 1501 Wrightsboro Road, at mile marker 2.
Two cars were involved and injuries were reported.
Per our WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter all lanes have been reopened.
All lanes are blocked and are expected to clear around 7:00 am.
