AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — Drivers headed to Downtown Augusta need to expect some changes coming to the flow of traffic due to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade happening on Thursday.

According to officials, traffic will be blocked along Broad Street between 11th Street and 6th Street and Telfair Street between 11th and 7th with detours will be in place.

Officials also say drivers should expect a complete shutdown of Telfair between the 11th Street and the James Brown Arena starting at 1:45 A.M.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies will try to minimize traffic disruption and will have rolling road blocks as the parade progresses along its route.

The entire parade route will be closed to vehicles around 2 P.M. and remain closed until the end.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, anyone driving in the area should be aware that road closures could last as late as 3:30 or 4 P.M., depending on the number of participants, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

For those hoping to enjoy the parade from the sidelines, the parade can be viewed in these areas as well, with the parade beginning and ending at the James Brown Arena.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they expect the bulk of the spectators will be along Broad Street.

While Richmond County Sheriff’s Office expects that the road closures could last as late as 3:30 or 4 p.m., there are not currently plans to keep Broad Street blocked at the Common during the City’s celebration, though all driving in the area are to be cautioned that there will be heavy pedestrian traffic near the Common.

Following the parade, the City’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival will be held from 4-10 pm at the Augusta Common with live entertainment, a Kids Fun Zone, along with food, drink, and merchandise vendors.

Entertainers for the festival include Jaycee Ward, Joshua Pierce, Shine Box, and Midnight Moon.