Downtown Augusta parking discussion

For many years, people have had the convenience of parking downtown for free. That will not be the case much longer. June 10, Mayor Hardie Davis’ Chief of Staff will be at the “Weighing in on Change” meeting to discuss the future of downtown parking.

Chief of Staff Marcus Campbell will speak about the pay-to-park plan and the challenges ahead.

Right now under the parking proposal, drivers would pay by the hour in the Central Business District from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The idea has been brought up to not have meters but have kiosks that would cooperate with your phone.

A contractor to run the downtown parking program hasn’t been decided on yet and city leaders are still working on the proposal.

Several other guests will also be at the meeting tonight to discuss workforce needs and the real estate market downtown.

The meeting starts at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 p.m. at the Augusta Metro Chamber Office (1 10th St #120, Augusta, GA 30901). It’s free for Metro Chamber members and $25 for prospective members.

To register, click or tap here.