COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Columbia County Emergency Dispatch, Belair Road remains closed just south of Columbia Road after a dump truck hit a power pole and brought down the utility lines across the roadway shortly before 8 a.m. this morning.

The roadway is blocked from the intersection of Belair Road at Columbia Road down to Oakley Pirkle Road.

A detour has been set up routing traffic from Columbia Road to South Old Belair Road and onto Oakley Pirkle Road in order to bypass the cleanup scene.

No injuries have been reported.