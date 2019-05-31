Deadly multiple vehicle crash on Tobacco Rd.

UPDATE: The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 80-year-old Rosa Lee Roberson of Fulcher Road.

Mrs. Roberson died at Augusta University Medical Center after being transported from the scene by the EMS.

Mrs. Roberson was not at fault in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

There was a multiple vehicle accident on Tobacco Rd. Friday evening.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 4:53 pm at the 2500 block of Tobacco Rd.

There are at least four cars involved in the accident.

You may want to avoid this route if possible.

