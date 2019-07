Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reports a traffic fatality on Deans Bridge Road.

36-year-old Frederica Jones was traveling north on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Road when she hit the rear end of another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at 9:50 P.M.

An autopsy is being scheduled at the GBI in Atlanta.

It is unclear at this time who was at fault in the accident. Information will become available as the investigation continues.