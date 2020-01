LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Lincoln County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 near Murray Jones Circle.

Officials say the crash involved a car driven by a 19-year-old and the fatal victim, a man who was riding a personal scooter.

The scene is now clear.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.