Deadly accident on Washington Road at Patriots Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A deadly accident is under investigation in Augusta.

The crash happened Friday morning on Washington Road at Patriots Way.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us 50-year-old Lisa Floyd Santiago was the passenger in an eastbound vehicle that crossed the center line, crashing head on with another oncoming vehicle.

Santiago was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to AU Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m. Her body will be taken to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.