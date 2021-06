AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County traffic crews responded to the scene of an accident with injuries, Monday afternoon.

The accident is on Sandbar Ferry Road at Laney Walker.

We’re told it involves a passenger car and a tractor trailer.

Serious injuries are reported.

Westbound Sand Bar Ferry Road is down to a single lane with delays. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more updates as they’re available.