AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County crews out handling a fire and hazmat situation.

A spokesman from the Sheriff’s Office tells us the fire department is out at the intersection of Jimmy Dyess Parkway and Gordon Highway.

That’s where a tractor trailer has smoke coming from it.

There is only one lane of traffic until 6 to 8 tonight.

The sheriff’s office advises drivers take an alternate route.