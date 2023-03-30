AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly traffic accident on Peach Orchard Road near Phinizy Road in South Augusta.

The crash was called in just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday and involved two cars. One person was killed and the Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene to investigate.

All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of Peach Orchard Road is blocked in the area, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area at this time if possible.

Additional details about the crash are not clear at this time.