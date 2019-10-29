Crash on Washington Road causing delays

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a crash at Washington Road and Stevens Creek Road.

According to dispatch 2 cars were involved and injuries were reported.

Two eastbound lanes on Washington Road are closed at this time.

