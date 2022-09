AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1.

An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider.

A passenger had to be extricated from the pickup truck.

One lane was blocked in the area during the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened to regular traffic.