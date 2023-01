UPDATE: The scene has since cleared

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County deputies are on the scene of a crash.

It happened around 10:50 Tuesday morning on I-20 west bound near mile marker 11 in Aiken County.

Traffic is only blocked at the exit ramp to Bettis Academy Road.

At least two injuries reported.

Motorists should find an alternate route.