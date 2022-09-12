McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is dead following a crash that happened Monday morning on Interstate 20 westbound in McDuffie County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. near mile marker 175.

The driver of a Dodge pickup truck, 71-year-old Caarl Forss of Watkinsville, was traveling westbound in the right lane when a tractor trailer stopped in front of him due to road construction.

Forss reportedly did not stop and struck the back of the tractor-trailer while exiting the interstate. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The interstate and exit were closed to remove Forss’ truck. The roadway has since reopened.