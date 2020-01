COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins told NewsChannel 6 that there was a fatal car crash on I-20 west bound at the 192 mile marker, near Belair Road. It happened just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday. He said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and went down a steep incline and hit an oak tree. The driver was instantly killed. Collins is working to identify the driver.