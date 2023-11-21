AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) are on the scene of a 2-car crash on I-20 westbound (headed into GA from S.C.) at mile marker 11

According to SCHP, the call came in at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. We’ve learned that 4 cars were involved and 4 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

As of this posting, one lane is still blocked but tow trucks are headed to the scene to help clear it.

Motorists should expect delays.