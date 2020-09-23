Crash involving dump truck and car along Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Injuries have been reported at an accident along Riverwatch Parkway involving a dump truck and a car shortly after 3 p.m.
The accident occurred on the Eastbound side of Riverwatch Parkway going toward Downtown Augusta near Rivershoals Parkway.
Traffic has been impacted. Avoid the area if possible.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Emanuel County teacher on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days after start of school
- Bus-size asteroid to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Riverside Village Amphitheater now open for business
- Walmart to add 20,000 seasonal jobs. Here’s how you can apply
- Taking the ‘rough’ out of ‘roughing it’, lake ‘glamping’ concept targets Columbia County
- Happiness class — free online — is most popular at Yale, especially during pandemic
- Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack in Florida Keys
- 1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death