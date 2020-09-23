Crash involving dump truck and car along Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Injuries have been reported at an accident along Riverwatch Parkway involving a dump truck and a car shortly after 3 p.m.

The accident occurred on the Eastbound side of Riverwatch Parkway going toward Downtown Augusta near Rivershoals Parkway.

Traffic has been impacted. Avoid the area if possible.

