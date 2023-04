COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing construction on I-20, Wednesday and Thursday night at the Appling Harlem interchange.

Crews will be installing a guardrail under the new bridge.

This will cause traffic to shift to a single lane under the bridge on I-20. Eastbound on Wednesday night, Westbound on Thursday night.

Construction will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.