COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Construction continues in regards to the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.

Traffic controllers say these are the following lane closures and traffic shifts that will take place Monday July 18th through Friday, July 22nd, weather permitting:

9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closures on Old Blackstone Camp Road at the intersection of Furys Ferry Road

9:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. intermittent, lane closures on Furys Ferry Road from Hammonds Ferry to Southern Pines Drive.

Traffic controllers say drivers are expected to see delays and are asked to please take an alternate route or allow for additional time while commuting during those time frames.