Commission to start over with gateway sculptures

There’s no art at Riverwatch Parkway and Alexander Drive for the traffic to look at and some Augusta leaders believe that’s not a problem.

“I think we pretty much put a stop to it because we we’re all bombarded with e-mails and calls saying hold on to it you don’t want to move forward with either one of those sculptures we have to talk about it,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

When the two finalists were unveiled the there was a poor reaction from the public and city leaders.

The criticism they didn’t represent Augusta and and many commissioners did not want to move forward.

“As it is right now we really haven’t done anything except invested time in it and I certainly don’t want to invest millions of dollars in bad art,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But other commissioners wanting to restart the process to allow the first gateway sculpture. saying you can’t please everyone.

“You’re not going to have common ground on any one particular statue so we need to go ahead and solve the issue,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

“You’ve to 200 thousand people in Richmond County to try and come up with something 100-thousand will agree on you’ve done a great job,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.



Lead by Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom, who represents the area and who wants a golf themed piece commissioners voted to toss out the two finalist sculptures for Riverwatch,and start over, and to move to the second site on Sand Bar Ferry roads. there will also be public input meetings this time.

The city paid 3000 dollars to both artists for Riverwatch for their models so the city is out that money.