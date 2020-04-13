Commission to revisit pay raise for essential workers

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Workers are still coming to the Municipal Building, even though the public is not allowed in

And these workers like in the tax commissioners office are receiving the commission approved hazard pay.

“It was the city’s policy that those who are at risk to their own health come to work to city the city’s business would receive an additional five dollars an hour pay and thus we are following those guidelines,” said Kendrick.

Commissioners approved the five dollar an hour pay raise for essential employees last week.

Now some commissioners saying they believed the pay would only be for public safety employees dealing directly with the public during this pandemic.

“But those employees who just came to work and sitting in the office what’s hazardous it’s the same element you have everyday,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Other commissioners saying the policy isn’t clear about who should be qualifying for the hazard pay.

“I was one of the no votes for that particular reason the parameters not set in stone about who was eligable and who was not eligable,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“It seems now they’re going to be eligable for hazard pay and that is not the intention nor was it the intention that was brought before us,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The tax commissioner is not getting hazard pay but says his employees can’t work from home, so they have to come to the office.

“Those who come to work, still come at risk they’re still working with co-workers in a building,” said Kendrick.

It’s been a bonus hundreds of city workers a bonus that commissioners now are ready to check, in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel six.

Commissioners are scheduled to take up the hazard pay and debate giving it only to workers who interact directly with the public at their meeting Tuesday