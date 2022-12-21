AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The driver of a commercial pick-up truck fitted for hauling caskets was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device after a crash involving the Olive Road CSX railroad bridge at Heard Avenue on Tuesday.

According to the incident report, the driver of the truck, James E. Harris of Warrenton, claimed that he did not strike the bridge as he was passing under it and that the bridge fell on him.

Investigators say that the height of the truck measured 10 feet 6 inches tall, and the clearance of the bridge was 10 feet 5 inches tall. The report says that Harris misjudged the clearance of the bridge and ignored the ‘Thru Truck Route’ directional signal before passing under the bridge.

According to the City of Augusta Traffic Engineering Department, Olive Road at Heard Avenue will remain closed through the holidays.