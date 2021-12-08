Car fire on I-20 Eastbound, lanes being re-directed

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of a vehicle fire on I20 Eastbound at exit 183.

Deputies are not sure how the fire started. Traffic is being re-directed at this time.

There was a man in the car, he got out of the vehicle safely before it was engulfed in flames. There is no word yet on injuries.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. There are no other details at this time.

