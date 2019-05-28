Brush fires close portion of I-20 in Aiken County, cause evacuations

UPDATE (5-29-19 12:00 PM): The brush fire is contained. Crews are continuing to put out the remaining flames. All portions of I-20 are open.

UPDATE (11:30 PM): 70% of the fire has been contained. There is a damaged transmission line on I-20. The interstate will continue to be closed until the transmission line is fixed. Officials say some people in the area may lose power at some point in the night until it is fixed.

UPDATE (10:30 PM): Evacuation orders have been lifted in the area affected by the brush fire on I-20 in Aiken County, but officials advise everyone else to stay away. I-20 remains closed near mile marker 15 in Aiken County. Officials say the fire is 70-percent contained and should be extinguished overnight.

UPDATE: The Red Cross will be providing shelter to those displaced by the Graniteville brush fire beginning at 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Aiken.

“​​​We urge evacuees coming to the shelter to bring their medications, pillows, and anything that will help make them comfortable at the shelter,” said Louise Welch Williams, Regional Red Cross CEO. “We are in constant communication with local Emergency Management to make sure the needs of anyone needing to evacuate are met”.

A large brush fire is causing traffic issues on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

Crews responded to the blaze Tuesday afternoon near Mile Marker 15.

Traffic is currently being diverted into Exit 11.

The interstate has been shut down from MM 11 to 18.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for homes near I-20 and Old Graniteville Hwy.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.