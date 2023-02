AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal crash shut down an Interstate in Augusta just before 7 p.m. Deputies are at I-520 eastbound between Wheeler Road and Wrightsboro Road. I-520 EB is shutdown and traffic is being routed down the emergency lanes. Drivers are encouraged to seek and alternate route.

The Coroner’s Office is also investigating the crash as a motorcycle fatality.

No other information is available for release at this time.