AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries on the 3600 block of Belair Road.

The accident is on the 3600 block of Belair Road west of the intersection with Wrightsboro Road.

The road is completely shut down. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.