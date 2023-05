AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken county Sheriff’s office is on the scene a of a roll over crash that’s blocking traffic.

It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday on Interstate 20 Eastbound near mile marker 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, at least one vehicle has rolled over.

Traffic near the scene is backed up.

No injuries reported.