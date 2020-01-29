Aiken Co. roll over crash causing delays

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is working an accident with injuries in Aiken County.

A dump truck has rolled over and EMS is on the scene. The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital. No word on those injuries.





It happened around 5:48 a.m. on Beech Island Avenue and Atomic Road.

We’re told the overpass of Highway 278 is closed due to the crash causing delays.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene, we’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.

